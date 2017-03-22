St Lukes cycling improvements starting this week

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 12:09

Work is starting this week on improvements to the St Lukes Road cycle lanes which will give cyclists heading to and from the Northwestern cycleway an added layer of protection.

From the end of March, rubber kerbs with reflective posts will physically separate cyclists from traffic and prevent vehicles from illegally queuing in the cycle lanes between Asquith Ave and Duncan MacLean Street. Road markings and signage will also be upgraded.

Auckland Transport’s Manager for Walking, Cycling and Safety, Kathryn King says, "As well as the major cycleway development around the city, we are also open to feedback from the community about where we can make smaller improvements to keep cyclists safe and increase the amount of people who want to ride. These improvements on St Lukes Road are a direct result of such feedback and we are pleased to be able to make riders on this route feel safer."

NZ Transport Agency Regional Director Ernst ZÓ§llner says, "It’s an exciting time to be on a bike in Auckland as all sorts of improvements are going on from major new cycle ways to smaller scale upgrades which make it safer and more fun to get on a bike.

"Last year, the Northwestern cycleway was the second most popular cycleway in Auckland with an average of 660 trips per day in 2016, a 27% increase on the previous year. These are the kinds of numbers which make a real difference to congestion."

The project was first suggested by the community and is costing the NZ Transport Agency and Auckland Transport $170,000. It is funded by a new minor improvements programme introduced to make quick improvements to enhance the quality of the existing cycle network. The programme replies to safety and attractiveness concerns from the public and Local Boards, helping maintain existing numbers of cyclists, and attract new riders.

Albert-Eden Local Board Chair Peter Haynes says, "This is welcome news for our community of riders who have long been keen for a more protected route to and from the Northwestern cycleway. Our board is glad to have worked with Auckland Transport and the NZ Transport Agency to make this happen."