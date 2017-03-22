Study describes what helps and hinders Maori uni success

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 11:53

MÄori university graduates describe whÄnau (family) support as the top factor that helped them to complete their qualifications, while family responsibilities and commitments made completion of their studies more difficult, according to research from the University of Otago’s National Centre for Lifecourse Research (NCLR).

The findings are from the Graduate Longitudinal Study New Zealand (GLSNZ), an ongoing project that, over a 10-year period, will investigate the employment, health and social outcomes of more than 8700 graduates from all eight New Zealand universities.

As part of the online survey conducted in 2011 when the study participants were in their final year of study, researchers asked participants what they found helpful or challenging to the completion of their qualifications. The new research, published in AlterNative: An International Journal of Indigenous Peoples, focuses on the responses of more than 600 MÄori participants.

"MÄori higher education success is of national importance; it is a government priority that MÄori succeed at higher levels in tertiary education," says lead author and NCLR co-Director, Dr Reremoana (Moana) Theodore. "MÄori graduates are crucial for the social and economic wellbeing of MÄori whÄnau and communities. Describing their experiences can provide a blueprint for future success by building an evidence base around factors that promote higher educational achievement for MÄori."

The study found that families provided graduates with practical (e.g. accommodation) and emotional support. Graduates were also motivated by their desire to build a better life for their children and their families. GLSNZ Director Dr Karen Tustin says their findings align with international research. "Studies show that a key driver of success for indigenous students is the desire to help others, give back to their community, and be role models for educational success."

In addition to family support, MÄori graduates described other external (e.g. financial), institutional (e.g. academic support), and personal (e.g. determination) helping factors. Relationships between students and staff who were knowledgeable, approachable, and respectful, and who fostered warm and welcoming environments, were key. MÄori graduates also described the importance of support services and support staff including MÄori-led support programmes, networks, student associations, admission schemes and tutorials.

Approximately one third of the MÄori graduates were parents. In terms of hindering factors, the study found that balancing multiple obligations including caregiving, study, and work placed MÄori students and their families under considerable pressure. Other hindering factors included personal factors (such as being underprepared for university study), health issues, and financial pressures. Institutional factors, such as the need to provide better support (e.g. improved course advice) and increase the amount of culturally-appropriate and relevant curricula, were also identified.

"To support MÄori to succeed at higher levels in tertiary education, ongoing work is required to reduce and remove existing barriers to their university completion," says Dr Theodore. "In particular, the need to work with whÄnau to support student participation and achievement is important."

This research was supported by the Tertiary Education Commission, Ministry for Women’s Affairs and Ministry of Education.