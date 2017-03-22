Civic Honours call for nominations 2017

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 13:02

If you do, then here is an opportunity to put them forward for the District’s top honour, a Whangarei District Council Civic Award.

Every year up to four volunteers nominated by their peers receive the award at an evening of ceremony and celebration among family and friends in the Council Chamber.

The recipients are selected by Council’s Civic Honours selection committee chaired by Councillor Crichton Christie, approved by the full Council and usually awarded by the Mayor.

"Last year we had four recipients," said Councillor Christie.

"Rosemary Isabel Waters was recognised for her considerable contribution to the wellbeing and welfare of the Whangarei community, in particular the elderly; her skills as a pianist and organist, and contribution to multiple community groups.

"Stuart Blair Clark was recognised for his extensive contribution to Hikurangi, including (among many things) his generous contribution to the Lake Waro Reserve and Yvonne Stewart Memorial Walkway, Breakfast Club, Tornado Youth and Healthy Hikurangi Leading for Outcomes project," he said.

"Jeffrey Peter D’Ath was recognised for his outstanding contribution to the District’s volunteer emergency services, through his commitments to the Volunteer Fire Brigade, Whangarei Volunteer Coastguard, Bream Bay Community Patrol, St Johns and many other services.

"Anthony David Solomon was recognised for the 40 years he served as the pharmacist in Waipu and his deep involvement in dozens of community groups, from rugby to squash, tennis to athletics, the Highland Games, Waipu Business Association and Promotions Group, the Caledonian Society, bridge, Senior Net, boards of trustees, parent and teacher associations and formation of the Waipu 2000 Trust," said Cr Christie.

"I know there are lots more exceptional people out there, so I’d recommend anyone with an idea about a nominee to get together with one or two others, get the form (it is on the website) fill it in and send it off.

"Not everyone wins an award, but for many just knowing they were nominated is a big thing.

12 May - Nominations close

23 August - The 2017 Awards Ceremony