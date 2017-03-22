Water restrictions lifted in south Hokianga

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 13:10

Water restrictions have been lifted in the south Hokianga, but a sprinkler ban remains in place for Okaihau.

Significant rain over the past two weeks has made it possible for the Far North District Council to lift a sprinkler ban in place since December for properties connected to its Opononi-Omapere and Rawene-Omanaia water supplies. However, a ban on the use of sprinklers, unattended garden hoses and automatic irrigation devices will remain in place for Okaihau which risks breaching its water resource consent conditions.

General Manager - Infrastructure and Asset Management Jacqui Robson says the Northland Regional Council consent for Okaihau’s water supply allows the council to draw up to 60,000 cubic metres of water from an aquifer each year.

The council anticipates exceeding that limit because of a leaking pipe on private land. The leak has since been repaired. However, water use is well ahead of where it would normally be at this time of year and water restrictions will remain to limit the extent of consent breaches.

The council will seek an increase to the 60,000 cubic metre annual limit. In the meantime, it is asking Okaihau residents to continue to conserve water.

"These water restrictions will have minimal impact on most people. However, restrictions will help to reduce water usage if everyone complies with them," said Ms Robson.