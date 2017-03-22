Destination Great Lake Taupo launches #LOVETAUPO campaign

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 13:21

Destination Great Lake Taupo (DGLT) has just launched its Love Taupo campaign profiling the region as the ultimate place to unwind, relax and recharge this autumn. The campaign is all about telling the story of the region as a relaxing autumn destination.

"We want to let people in to Great Lake Taupo’s best kept secrets - it’s a wonderful place to escape to and unwind from the stresses of life, and there are so many hidden gems to explore" says Destination Great Lake Taupo marketing and communications manager, Anna McLaren.

"We’re targeting the baby boomer generation, families and Chinese New Zealanders with this campaign, as we know that these people love to travel in autumn when the crowds have diminished and the weather is settled".

McLaren expanded to say that the golden colours you see around the lake and rivers at this time of year, as well as the sunsets, are ‘simply stunning’.

The campaign’s key messaging uses the phrase, ‘Fall in love, fall for Great Lake Taupo’ paired with a series of autumn images. Activities being promoted include lakeside walks, wining and dining, boutique shopping, wellness and spa treatments, thermal hot pools, lake and river cruises, fishing, golf and cycling.

The campaign also includes the launch of a new microsite www.TaupoAutumnEscapes.com. The blog-

style content showcases autumn imagery and includes insider tips for visitors, such as ‘5 best destination cafes’, ‘Hidden gems’, ‘Boutique experiences’ and ‘Ultimate photo locations’. Visitors to the microsite can also access special autumn getaway deals and book their holidays online.

To encourage people to share their autumn images, DGLT are running a social media promotion alongside the campaign giving entrants the chance to ‘win some love’ from local bakery Baked with Love. To enter, people simply need to tag Great Lake TaupÅ in their posts by using the hashtag #LoveTaupo.

As part of their autumn campaign, Destination Great Lake Taupo has also partnered with Towncentre Taupo to launch a Shop in Taupo scratchie card campaign. $50,000 worth of prizes are up for grabs and there will be a grand prize draw of a trip for four to Great Lake Taupo which includes accommodation, skiing and activity passes.

For more information and bookings go to www.TaupoAutumnEscapes.com