Forestry worker injured in Taneatua

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 14:29

This morning at 1000hrs the Tauranga based Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a forestry block east of Taneatua where a 25 year old Rotorua man had broken his leg as a result of being struck by a falling tree.

The rescue helicopter used the Port of Tauranga rescue winch to lift the man to safety, he was flown to Whakatane for treatment.

