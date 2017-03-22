Arrest after man found with firearm in Christchurch

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 15:55

A man has been arrested in the Bishopdale area of Christchurch after Police were called at 2.11pm to a report of suspicious activity at a property on Chedworth Avenue.

When Police arrived three to four people dispersed.

Due to concerns that firearms may have been present, some local schools went into lockdown.

While Police were confident there was no threat to the schools, Police advised them to take the lockdown action as a precaution.

One offender was located with a stolen firearm by 3pm.

Three other possible offenders are still outstanding and are being sought by Police.

Cordons were in place but have now been lifted.