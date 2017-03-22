Man arrested in relation to incident in Otara

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 16:35

Police have arrested a 30-year-old Otara man who allegedly threatened police officers with a firearm following a pursuit on Monday morning.

The man was allegedly driving a vehicle which failed to stop for a routine police check on Bairds Road.

A short pursuit was initiated but abandoned shortly after due to safety concerns over the manner of driving.

The vehicle was seen again on Bairds road where it crashed.

It was as the officers approached the vehicle that the driver has allegedly pointed a firearm at them.

The man now faces the following charges in relation to this incident and on other unrelated matters:

- Using a firearm against law enforcement officers

- Aggravated burglary x2

- Possession of methamphetamine for supply

- Reckless Driving

- Failing to stop for police

The man will appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.