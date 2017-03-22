Fatal crash in Tauranga

|
Police can confirm that one person has died following a vehicle crash on Welcome Bay Rd, Kairua, Tauranga.
Emergency services attended the scene after being alerted at 2.28pm.
The deceased is the male driver.
No-one else was injured.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
