Pipe leakage prompts bridge closure for repairs

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 17:33

The footbridge that connects Oak Street and Stanley Road will be closed from 8am this Friday 23 March due to repairs to a pipe underneath.

"A leak in the pipe was detected and needs to be repaired as soon as possible. Parts of the bridge will be removed to locate the leak and assess the pipe, which is why the bridge will be closed." Says Council water utilities manager Neville West.

Work is expected to be complete on the same day, but check our facebook page and website for any changes.

Pedestrians, cyclists and those on small wheels will need to find an alternative route during this time until repair work is completed.

"We appreciate the patience and consideration of the public while we continue to maintain our city’s vital infrastructure" Says Mr West.