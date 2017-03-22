'Strong interest' in earthquake claim campaigners visit to Kaikoura tomorrow

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 17:44

Christchurch earthquake claims campaigners are heading to Kaikoura tomorrow and eqcfix.nz organiser Mel Bourke says there’s been a lot of interest in the visit.

"We have had over 75 bookings via Eventbrite; it’s a free event but we use a booking system so we have an idea of how many are coming. Over the last four years when we have held these events in Christchurch, we have had to move to bigger venues based on the number of bookings we have received," she says.

Ms Bourke says the Christchurch experience has also shown that the numbers tend to double from the number shown online. The Memorial Hall can take up to 300 people.

The community meeting in Kaikoura will present observations and lessons learned from the Canterbury earthquakes, from a legal, homeowner and community perspective, in a bid to help people navigate what can be a confusing path to insurance and EQC claim resolution.

The group says there’s a lack of independent information for property owners and they have heard that claimants are confused, they are frustrated by delays and some don’t understand why they are receiving multiple assessment visits.

"That will sound very familiar to those of us who have been through it all before," she says.

The eqcfix.co.nz group will meet council, social services, Runanga, health and social services representatives while they are in Kaikoura. Mel Bourke says the district council has been very helpful and very good to work with.

Community Meeting Format

Mel Bourke:

- Open and Intro. Will include an overview of the process the homeowner needs to follow.

Peter Woods:

- Understanding your Policy and the EQC Act? Talk about the meanings of things like ‘as when new’ and the standard in the EQC, what that really means for people.

Cam Preston:

- Understand the scoping process, where land issues fit, and the kinds of decisions involved. Cover things like, do I have to let them on my property. I don’t like their scope, what do I do? Where does land fit in all of this?

Dean Lester:

- What should the homeowners ‘team look like’? The roles that make up the homeowner team, who is in / out and why you may not want to do a DIY approach.

Duncan Webb:

- They want to settle? What do I do? Understanding the difference between cash settlements, managed repairs, discharges and the importance of advice.

Mel Bourke:

The jargon unpacked: a walk through the jargon from a lay person’s point of view.

Details of visit to Kaikoura - 23rd March 2017

What: Community Meeting

Where: Kaikoura Memorial Hall

When: Thursday 23rd March 2017 / 5:00pm to 7:00pm

THIS IS A FREE EVENT

There is capacity for only 300 people at the Memorial Hall. Therefore, we ask that you register for this FREE event by going to https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/taking-control-of-the-eq-claims-process-sharing-knowledge-from-2010-2011-earthquakes-tickets-32644457451

TO FIND OUT MORE GO TO www.eqcfix.nz