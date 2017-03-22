Missing Christchurch man - Brendan Coleman

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 19:05

Canterbury Police have concerns for the welfare of missing man Brendan James Coleman of Bryndwr, Christchurch.

Brendan was last seen on Monday 20 March at about 12.30pm at Lake Coleridge.

When he was last seen he was wearing a long swandri-type khaki green top, check shirt, dark coloured knee length shorts, dark leggings, dark beanie and blue/black cycling helmet.

He was carrying a blue pack and had a Blue Bauer mountain bike with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Christchurch Police on 033637651 or 0800780103.