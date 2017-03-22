Boat found on Tauranga coast

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 20:15

The search in Tauranga following the recovery of pleasure boat yesterday has been suspended for the evening.

The boat was two nautical miles south of Mayor Island, off the Tauranga coast when it was spotted yesterday.

Police's inquiries have established that there was potentially one person on board the boat.

Today there has been an extensive search both from sea and air by Police, Coastguard and private vessels and aircraft.

The search has been unsuccessful.

The search will continue tomorrow.

Police are working closely with the family of the person who may have been on board the boat and are offering them support.