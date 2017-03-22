Lotto player scoops $1 million win

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 20:41

A lucky Lotto player from Carterton will be celebrating a mid-week windfall after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto ticket was sold at MyLotto to a player from Carterton.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $200,000 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a $6.5 million Powerball First Division winning ticket sold in Gisborne remains unclaimed more than 10 days after the draw.

"There’s a $6.5 million winning Powerball ticket on the loose in Gisborne," said Emilia Mazur, General Manager Corporate Communications at Lotto NZ.

"If you bought a ticket for the Saturday 11 March draw from Grant Bros. in Gisborne, you should get it checked as soon as possible - you could be our missing Powerball winner."

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ app.