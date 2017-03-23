Investigation into fatal crash on Te Anau Milford highway

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 07:20

The investigation into the fatal crash on Te Anau Milford Highway on Tuesday afternoon is continuing.

Police can confirm that two people were in the rental car and work is under way to identify the individuals.

Police would once again like to thank everyone who stopped to provide assistance at the crash.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or provided assistance to contact the Southern District Command Centre on 03 471 5002 if they have not already done so.