Have your say on Taupo buses

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 07:45

Taupo residents are being encouraged to have their say in a survey on the future of local bus services.

Currently, the Taupo Connector bus run six days a week around the town, provided for under Waikato Regional Council-administered contracts.

Taupo bus services are due to be tendered. As part of the pre-tender process, the regional council and Taupo District Council are keen to hear from the public on what they want for the future.

"We encourage members of the community to have their say during the survey to help us decide on the best practical services going forward," said the regional council’s public transport operations manager Andrew Wilson.

"We welcome comments on the likes of bus times and routes, what destinations we service and how we cater for tourists."

People can complete the survey online at www.busit.co.nz. Survey forms are also available at the Taupo i-site, Taupo District Council offices, the town library and on Taupo Connector buses. The survey period closes at the end of March.