Annabel Langbein on graduation menu at Lincoln

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 09:41

Celebrity cook and best-selling food-writer Annabel Langbein will receive an honorary doctorate as Lincoln recognises three outstanding alumni at this year’s Graduation Ceremony on April 29.

- Joining her on the dais will be influential businessman and farmer Forbes Elworthy, receiving the Bledisloe Medal, while Brian Hedley is the 2017 Alumni International Medal winner for his work in agriculture, poverty alleviation and challenging social injustice.

- Ms Langbein will add an Honorary Doctorate in Commerce to the Diploma of Horticulture with Distinction she was awarded by Lincoln University in 1981.

