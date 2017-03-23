Trustpower National Community Awards this Saturday

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 10:13

The 2016 Trustpower National Community Award presentations, are being presented on Saturday 25 March.

The presentations are being held at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre, starting at 8.20am.

The Trustpower National Community Awards presentations will see 25 voluntary organisations each deliver an eight-minute presentation on what the group has achieved and why they deserve the title of Trustpower National Community Awards Supreme Winner. The groups will be judged on that presentation, along with a 1,000 word summary submitted by the organisation prior to the event.

The Winner, Runner up and Whetu Mataiata award recipients will be announced at a formal event on Saturday evening. An embargoed media release will be sent to all media, announcing the winners of these awards.

All media are welcome to attend the presentations, but please be mindful and courteous of groups presenting by not coming and going between or during presentations but attending each session as a whole [refer to timetable attached for details].