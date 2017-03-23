Pedestrian injured in crash Otumoetai, Tauranga - roads closed

|
Police and other emergency services are currently attending reports of a crash in Otumoetai, Tauranga, which occurred at about 9.45am this morning.
It appears that a man has been hit by a car, on Bureta Road and is in a critical condition.
Vale Road is blocked between Bureta Road and Ngatai Road, so motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area if possible.
