Pedestrian injured in crash Otumoetai, Tauranga - roads closed

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 10:20

Police and other emergency services are currently attending reports of a crash in Otumoetai, Tauranga, which occurred at about 9.45am this morning.

It appears that a man has been hit by a car, on Bureta Road and is in a critical condition.

Vale Road is blocked between Bureta Road and Ngatai Road, so motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area if possible.