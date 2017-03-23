Boat found on Tauranga Coast

|
[ login or create an account ]
The search for a missing boatie off the coast of Tauranga resumed at first light today.
Police can now confirm the missing person is 39-year-old Carl Earwaker, a farmer from Te Awamutu.
Police believe Mr Earwaker has had a tragic accident and for reasons not yet fully known the boat has capsized.
A surface search of the area where the boat was located is continuing today by Police staff and Mr Earwaker’s family.
This afternoon the Police Dive Squad and Navy will begin a seafloor search in the same area.
Police’s thoughts are with Mr Earwaker’s family and friends.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.