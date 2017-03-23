Boat found on Tauranga Coast

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 11:00

The search for a missing boatie off the coast of Tauranga resumed at first light today.

Police can now confirm the missing person is 39-year-old Carl Earwaker, a farmer from Te Awamutu.

Police believe Mr Earwaker has had a tragic accident and for reasons not yet fully known the boat has capsized.

A surface search of the area where the boat was located is continuing today by Police staff and Mr Earwaker’s family.

This afternoon the Police Dive Squad and Navy will begin a seafloor search in the same area.

Police’s thoughts are with Mr Earwaker’s family and friends.