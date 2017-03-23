Story about accountability of judges found to be in public interest

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 10:50

A complaint about an item on MediaWorks’ Story which discussed the accountability of judges in New Zealand has not been upheld by the Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA).

The item referred to a number of high profile criminal judgments by a District Court Judge that were overturned on appeal and examined the broader question of how judges are held to account in New Zealand. It also compared the systems in New Zealand, Switzerland and the United States for the appointment, term and removal of judges.

The BSA did not uphold the complaint that the item placed undue emphasis on the Judge featured, or that Switzerland and the United States were not valid comparisons with New Zealand’s judicial system.

In its decision the BSA emphasised that the accountability of New Zealand’s judiciary is an issue of public interest, and the item was a valuable exercise of the broadcaster’s right to freedom of expression.

"Our media have an important role to play in investigating and highlighting issues about those who hold public office and whose decisions directly impact the country and the community," the BSA said.

In this context the BSA was satisfied the broadcaster provided sufficient balance on the issues discussed and the item was not unfair or misleading.

"It is a fundamental aspect of the judicial system that court processes and decisions are available to the public, and judges can expect to be subject to public scrutiny."

"While the jurisdictions of Switzerland and the United States may not be directly comparable to New Zealand’s judicial system… this segment gave viewers a general sense of where New Zealand sits internationally… and audiences would not have been misinformed", it said.