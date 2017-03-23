Rolleston’s growth continues

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 11:14

Resource consents for nearly 1,000 new sections in Rolleston were issued in 2016 in Special Housing Areas being developed under the Selwyn Housing accord. Development is now underway on the initial stages of South Faringdon.

The Accord was signed in December 2015 between Selwyn District Council and the Minister for Housing with the aim of improving local land availability and affordability.

It allows for the staged development of 113 hectares of land in south east Rolleston for residential housing. The areas to be developed are the South Faringdon subdivision on the corner of East Maddisons and Selwyn Roads, incorporating Lemonwood Grove School, and the Geddes/Dryden Trust block on the corner of Springston-Rolleston Road and Selwyn Road.

Overall, 1,381 new homes are expected to be developed in the two ‘special housing areas’ created under the Accord.

The special housing area in South Farringdon has had resource consents issued for 243 sections to date. 11 of these are for sections with more than one home on the property. In total the 243 sections will accommodate 296 homes, with building consents also issued for 22 properties so far.

For the Geddes/Dryden Trust special housing area resource consents have been issued for 743 residential sections. Of these, 57 are for sections with more than one home on the property. In total the 743 sections will accommodate 888 homes. One commercial section is also part of this area. No building consents have been issued yet in this area.

Identifying areas as special housing areas enables a more streamlined consenting process to be followed, while providing the Council with controls to encourage good quality urban design.

Ten percent of all homes within these areas will be affordable housing. Special housing areas will also provide more housing choice for homebuyers, as more affordable housing will provide smaller, more compact housing options suitable for older people, young professionals or small families. Currently smaller housing options are limited in Selwyn, but demand for this type of housing is expected to increase as our population ages.

Selwyn District Council Chief Executive David Ward says providing an adequate supply of housing in the district will help keep homes affordable and provide the public with competition and a choice of housing options.

The new housing areas will have access to new facilities with Rolleston’s largest new sports park, Foster Park, and the Selwyn Aquatic Centre, nearby. Two new schools also opened this year in the area - Rolleston College and Lemonwood Grove School.

As part of the subdivision process, developers will be constructing internal roads in the new housing areas as each stage occurs. Developers will also upgrade the existing rural road frontages to urban standards in areas adjoining the housing areas on Selwyn Road and Springston Rolleston Road, including the construction of new main road intersections. This includes sealing the remaining unsealed section of East Maddisons Road to Selwyn Road as Faringdon South extends to Selwyn Road.

New sewer lines will also be laid to service this area, with some of this work already completed. A new reservoir and bores are also planned to provide added capacity for Rolleston’s growing population.