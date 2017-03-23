Event reveals truth about Auckland housing crisis - PSA

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 11:53

Heartbreaking stories from key workers in Auckland will be on display in Aotea Square tomorrow, in a public event hosted by the Public Service Association Te PÅ«kenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

More than 2500 Aucklanders responded to a PSA survey about where and how they live, and how the high cost of rents and spiralling property prices have impacted on their lives.

The findings reveal half of Auckland’s public sector workers live in unaffordable housing, and nearly 60 per cent say they’re considering leaving Auckland.

PSA National Secretary Erin Polaczuk will join members who’ll hold placards telling real stories about the housing crisis.

"Reading our members’ experiences broke my heart, and made me realise how close Auckland could be to a collapse," Ms Polaczuk says.

"These workers in local government, the public sector, DHB and the community are the ones that make sure this city works and is a great place to live.

"If they leave, the quality of life in Auckland will deteriorate enormously.

"Our members have courageously shared their stories with us - and tomorrow we will share them with the public".

WHAT: Stand Together public event about Auckland Housing Crisis

WHEN: Friday 24 March, 1.00pm

WHERE: Aotea Square, Auckland Central - meet by Town Hall