Some rain this weekend but not a washout

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 13:57

Most places can expect some rain this weekend but there will be dry spells in the mix too. An approaching low is forecast to become slow moving west of the North Island, dragging several bands of moisture over the country, but no region is likely to see rain all weekend.

Skies are clearing up in most areas today (which happens to be World Meteorological Day), but cloud should increase again on Friday as the low approaches New Zealand. The main rain band is likely to lie over central New Zealand on Saturday, before sinking southwards on Sunday.

Conditions are looking fine for the first of Adele’s concerts in Auckland tonight. However, it’s not looking so certain for her shows on Saturday and Sunday. "It’s looking a lot drier on Saturday over the upper North Island than previously thought, but there are still likely to be a few showers around so it might pay for concert goers to take a raincoat just in case," commented MetService Meteorologist Stephen Glassey. The likelihood of rain increases over the upper North Island on Sunday.

Although this weather system could bring some heavy falls to parts of the country, it is unlikely to produce anywhere near the same volumes of rain that caused flooding in Auckland and Coromandel earlier this month. "The system that caused the flooding earlier in the month dragged in air all the way from the tropics and contained a lot more moisture and potential for heavy rain than this system. There could be some heavy falls, but it shouldn’t be anywhere near as bad," said Glassey.

"It is still too early to pin down exactly when and where the heaviest rain will be, so it is important that people keep up to date with MetService forecasts over the next few days," added Glassey.

This year, the theme of World Meteorological Day is 'Understanding Clouds'.

