Living Wage Auckland submission handover at Town Hall, 27th March

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 14:00

Living Wage Auckland invites the media to join us when we present our submissions to Auckland councillors in support of the Living Wage proposal that has gone out for public consultation as part of the 2017/18 Annual Plan. The submissions will be presented by representatives of faith, union and community based streams of the Living Wage Movement. There will be short speeches by those representatives.

Details of the event as follows:

Date: Monday 27th March

Time: 12:30pm sharp

Venue: Outside the Town Hall under the clock tower. (If it’s raining, in the foyer of the main Queen St entrance to the Town Hall).

Living Wage Auckland Board Chair Yvette Taylor says: "There has been huge support for the Living Wage proposal from diverse communities across Auckland. It’s now time for the Council to show leadership by implementing the Living Wage and take a concrete step to reduce poverty and inequality in our city."