Oxfam Trailwalker event this weekend raises $10 million for Pacific

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 14:46

There is plenty of reason to celebrate this week - not only is the twelfth annual Oxfam Trailwalker set to kick off on Saturday morning, but the event has now raised a total of $10 million since its debut in 2006.

The fundraising efforts from this year’s over 900 participants have pushed the million-dollar tally into double digits as they prepare to set off on the course in the name of a good cause.

Participants walk in teams of four and have been training hard to finish the 50 kilometre course in under 18 hours and the 100 kilometre course in under 36 hours - which often requires walking through the night.

The event is being held for the second time in WhakatÄne on a trail that sees participants walking along coastal tracks, sandy beaches, ridgelines and native bush, often dressed up in wild costumes like kilts, pyjamas and the Jamaican bobsled team’s lycra.

The coastal town is now well known for its hospitality with locals sitting alongside the trail cheering the teams on, and the town’s deputy mayor is taking on the trail this year.

Each team must raise a minimum of $2500, all of which goes towards Oxfam’s programmes fighting poverty in the Pacific, but many teams choose to exceed this. The top fundraising team so far in 2017 is team ‘Jak and Jill’ who have raised an incredible $10,600 with over a month left until the final fundraising deadline. Right behind them is team ‘Harden Up’ who have raised an impressive $10,460. So far around $715,400 has been raised of the $1 million target for this year.

Oxfam New Zealand’s Engagement Director Daniel Barthow says he has been blown away by the level of fundraising teams are doing, and is excited for the event to take place this weekend.

"There have been so many different and innovative ways teams have chosen to fundraise this year, and their commitment to it has been inspiring. We are so appreciative of all the effort they’ve put into the fight against poverty. Everything the teams have raised, and will continue to raise over the next month, will allow us to do lifesaving work overseas.

"Oxfam Trailwalker is always a highlight for the team here at Oxfam, and we can’t wait to kick things off on Saturday morning! We’re in for a fantastic weekend. Best of luck to everyone involved."

Team’s progress can be followed during the weekend through our new Oxfam Trailwalker app which is available for iOS and Android - to download head to the App Store or Play Store and search Oxfam Trailwalker NZ.

Oxfam Trailwalker is held over March 25-26, 2017 in the scenic WhakatÄne. Teams of 4 will walk 50km or 100km together to help save and improve lives. Oxfam Trailwalker is not a relay, the teams of four start and finish together. You can contribute to this incredible challenge by supporting and donating to your favourite team at http://www.oxfamtrailwalker.org.nz/

