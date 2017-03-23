New YAG members - ready and raring to go

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 15:20

The 16-strong team, led by Summer Campbell, represents a wide range of communities within the Whangarei District, from Waipu in the south, Hikurangi in the North, Glenbervie in the East and Maungatapere in the West.

The group’s members, aged between 15 and 20 years, are involved in a large variety of sports, cultural pursuits and hobbies. Some attend educational institutions and some are in workplaces.

Whangarei District Council Community Services Adviser Carla Janssen said it was good to see such a wide range of experiences and backgrounds in the group.

"It ensures the group can engage with a broad cross section of Whangarei's rangatahi and represent their views and issues to Council.

"It is going to be a big year for the group, among other things they will host the Whangarei Youth Awards that celebrate their peers and the significant positive contributions they make to the wellbeing of our District.

"The awards, held every year, are a major opportunity to recognise young people who are already making a big difference in their communities, and often it’s just the beginning of a lifetime of contribution.

"The event will be launched during National Youth Week in May and awards will be presented on 8 July, during Matariki."