Wet feet on World Water Day

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 15:38

Teachers from ten Bay of Plenty Schools got their feet wet yesterday, as they learnt how to assess stream health and teach students about freshwater use and impacts.

The teachers were attending a Waiora teachers workshop hosted by Bay of Plenty Regional Council at Redwood Valley Farm in Paengaroa.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Community Engagement Team Leader Kerry Gosling said that the newly upskilled teachers will take what they’ve learnt back to their school communities.

"Water is really topical at the moment so local schools are keen to lead their students through investigations into the state of local waterways and what’s impacting them. The Waiora teacher’s resource that we took them through yesterday gives them the tools they need to do that".

"When they deliver the Waiora teaching resource in their schools, they’ll be helping more young people and their families to get involved in monitoring and caring for freshwater," said Mrs Gosling.

The workshop included theory sessions and hands-on time in the stream, learning to measure stream health indicators like flow, acidity, temperature, clarity and investigate what kinds of aquatic insects, snails and small shellfish live in the water.

Teachers took home a stream monitoring kit to use in each of their schools. Schools and community groups can also borrow kits from each of Regional Council’s Tauranga, Rotorua and WhakatÄne offices by contacting the Community Engagement Advisor on 0800 884 880.