Fatal crash in Morrinsville closes SH26

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 15:40

State Highway 26 is closed in Morrinsville following a crash involving a train and a car that has killed one person and left another seriously injured.

The crash happened at about 3.20pm at Piako Road/State Highway 26.

Diversions are in place but motorists are asked to avoid the area as traffic is already building in the area.

The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.