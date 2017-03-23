Fatal crash in Morrinsville closes SH26

|
[ login or create an account ]
State Highway 26 is closed in Morrinsville following a crash involving a train and a car that has killed one person and left another seriously injured.
The crash happened at about 3.20pm at Piako Road/State Highway 26.
Diversions are in place but motorists are asked to avoid the area as traffic is already building in the area.
The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.