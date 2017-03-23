Fatality at level crossing near Morrinsville

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 16:44

A tragic accident at a level crossing near Morrinsville this afternoon has left one person dead and another critically injured.

KiwiRail’s Group General Manager of Asset Management David Gordon says a 716m long freight train ferrying goods between Auckland and Tauranga struck a car on a crossing just after 3pm. Police and emergency services are at the scene.

"KiwiRail is saddened by the loss of life and offers sincere condolences to the friends and families of those affected. This is a terrible accident to occur on what is a busy stretch of line at a crossing with bells and warning lights, which our monitoring system shows were operating at the time."

The train driver was not injured in the collision but has been stood down from duties and will receive additional support as is usual procedure.

"Events like this are extremely traumatic for our people and every assistance will be offered to the driver," Mr Gordon says.