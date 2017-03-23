Police looking for man driving dangerously in Auckland

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 16:55

Statement by Senior Sergeant Jason Homan, Rodney Police

Rodney Police are asking for public help to find 25 year-old Nicholas Moore, who is driving a stolen car and driving in a manner that is endangering the public.

There are several warrants for his arrest for driving while disqualified, operating a motor vehicle carelessly and breaching his court release conditions.

Nicholas Moore is aware Police are looking for him and is actively evading Police.

He is thought to be travelling in a grey Kia Cerato with the registration HFW92.

Police believe he is driving dangerously across the Auckland area in this grey Kia Cerato and urge anyone who sees this car to call Police immediately on 111.

Nicholas Moore has distinctive red hair and is around 178cm tall.

Anyone who sees Nicholas Moore or knows where he is should call 111 immediately.

Anyone with non-urgent information is asked to contact Senior Sergeant Jason Homan on 09 426 4555.