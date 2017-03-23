Don/Kelvin St traffic lights out from 6-9pm next week

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 16:29

Traffic lights at the intersection of Don and Kelvin Streets will be turned off from Monday 27 to Friday 31 March between 6-9pm, while the traffic light pole tops are replaced.

A traffic diversion will be in place allowing traffic on Kelvin Street to travel straight through and turn left into Don Street (West). Don Street traffic will only be able to turn left into Kelvin Street. Pedestrians are advised to take additional care at crossings during this time.

The pole tops are a component of the traffic system that connects the red, amber and green lights to the traffic light control unit, which controls everything at a signalised intersection, including the coordination of traffic flow and pedestrian crossings.