Lake Waihola health warning lifted

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 16:57

The two-week old health warning in place at Lake Waihola where the re-occurrence of potentially toxic cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) was of concern, has now been lifted and the lake is again safe for public use.

Three consecutive samples of water from the lake (taken between 6 and 13 March) revealed low biovolumes of cyanobacteria levels, meaning the health warning could be lifted. The Otago Regional Council is today removing warning signs from the lake shore.

ORC appreciates the patience and co-operation of members of the public who heeded the warning and kept their dogs out of the water.