Serious crash in Bulls

A motorcyclist is in a critical condition following a crash in Bulls this evening.
The motorcylist collided with a car on Bridge Street just before 7:30pm.
Bridge Street will be closed between Gorton Street and High Street while a helicopter lands to uplift the motorcyclist.
Motorists are asked to have patience and drive with care.
