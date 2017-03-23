Serious crash in Bulls

Thursday, 23 March, 2017 - 21:40

A motorcyclist remains in a critical condition in hospital following a crash in Bulls this evening.

Around 7:25pm the motorcyclist, who was driving at speed, failed to stop for Police and a short pursuit was initiated just north of the town centre.

The pursuit was abandoned due to the manner of driving of the motorcyclist.

A short time later, when Police were no longer pursuing the vehicle, the motorcyclist has collided with a car on Bridge St in Bulls.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to Palmerston North Hospital in a critical condition.

As per procedure, the Serious Crash Unit has been notified, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority will be advised.

A section of Bridge Street remains closed north of State Highway 1, and diversions are in place.

Anyone who saw the crash or the motorcyclist who has not already spoken to Police is asked to contact Palmerston North Police on (06) 351 3600.