Police investigate serious assault in Christchurch

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 08:20

Police are investigating a serious assault that occurred in Christchurch overnight and are appealing for information from the public.

Members of the public located a man with a serious head injury outside the Sumner Surf Lifesaving Club on Clifton Terrace at approximately 10pm, Thursday 23 March.

The man was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery and is in an induced coma in a critical but stable condition.

The Sumner Surf Lifesaving Club carpark is cordoned off and Police will be conducting a scene examination this morning.

If anyone has any information on this assault or on who may have been responsible, Police ask that they come forward.

Information can be reported to Christchurch Central Police Station on (03) 363 7400, or alternatively, anonymous information can be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.