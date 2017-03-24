24/7 Animal Control service

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 08:50

Hamilton City Council’s Animal Education and Control Team are reminding Hamiltonians they can call anytime day or night if there’s a dog creating a public safety issue.

The Council’s call centre operates 24/7 and there’s always an Animal Control Officer on call to attend to any dogs creating a public safety issue including attacks and rushings. In addition to the 24/7 safety call out service, Animal Control Officers are available every day from 7.30am to 7pm for all dog related services including roaming dogs.

Animal Education and Control Manager Susan Stanford says the community’s safety is a top priority.

"It’s important to us that the community are aware of how they can contact us and call if they ever have any questions," says Ms Stanford.

"We definitely recommend giving us a call as soon as you can if you see a roaming dog, and if you can get a picture of the dog, it can be extremely helpful."

On average the Council receives more than 300 urgent service requests and 6100 other service requests a year.

"We have more than 11,300 dogs in our city and as our population grows, so do the number of dogs making it even more important that anyone new to the city knows we’re here to help."

Animal Education and Control (07 838 6632) is located at 217 Ellis St, Frankton and the pound is open from 12.30pm to 4.30pm daily.

hamilton.govt.nz/dogs