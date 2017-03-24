SH1 Mangamuka Gorge resurfacing cancelled due to weather

|
The NZ Transport Agency says resurfacing work due to take place this weekend on State Highway 1 Mangamuka Gorge has been cancelled due to bad weather.
An alternative date for the work to take place has not been set.
Check the Transport Agency’s website: www.nzta.govt.nz for the latest highway information or sign up to www.onthemove.govt.nz for up-to-date information on what is happening on the route you plan to travel; Freephone 0800 4 HIGHWAYS for national and regional travel updates.
