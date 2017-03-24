SH1 Mangamuka Gorge resurfacing cancelled due to weather

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 08:56

The NZ Transport Agency says resurfacing work due to take place this weekend on State Highway 1 Mangamuka Gorge has been cancelled due to bad weather.

An alternative date for the work to take place has not been set.

