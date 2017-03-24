Major Mt Albert town centre upgrade getting underway

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 09:44

The people have had their say and now the Mt Albert town centre is set for a major upgrade.

Work will begin on Tuesday 18 April to make Mt Albert a more attractive destination for people to shop or spend time.

This follows public feedback from 1500 people and the aim is to enhance the unique character of one of Auckland’s oldest suburbs. The project includes more trees, gardens, wider footpaths, better lighting, new street furniture, drinking fountains and cycle lanes.

Auckland Transport will deliver the upgrade for Auckland Council and the Albert-Eden Local Board.

Board chair Peter Haynes says the upgrade will make a genuine difference to the community. "Mt Albert is long overdue for an upgrade, this will help revitalise the area and benefit residents and the wider community. We’re all really excited that construction is about to start."

In December 2016, Auckland Transport invited feedback on four proposed options for the intersection of New North Rd, Carrington Rd and Mt Albert Rd. The public consultation has been invaluable in shaping the final design says Randhir Karma, AT Group Manager Network Management and Safety,

"A number of factors had to be considered before progressing with a final decision. These included traffic flow through the town centre, any traffic impacts on surrounding local roads and of course, making Mt Albert town centre a great place to walk or cycle."

The plan retains the right hand turn into Mt Albert Rd from New North Rd and includes full length cycle lanes.

Mr Karma says the traffic impacts will be carefully monitored during and after construction. He says further work may be needed such as changes to traffic signal phasing for different times of the day, additional signage or re-routing traffic not heading to the town centre.

Construction of the Mt Albert town centre upgrade is expected to be completed by February 2018.