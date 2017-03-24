Police investigate Dannevirke robbery

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 10:41

Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at Caltex Dannevirke at approximately 11.15pm last night, Thursday 23 March,

The two men approached the staff member as they were locking up the store and demanded cash and cigarettes.

They were armed with a pistol and made away with some cigarettes and a small amount of cash.

Both men are described as approximately 18 years old and were wearing hoodies.

One is described as being of slim build and the other is taller and of medium-chubby build.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dannevirke Police on (06) 374 4500.

Alternatively, anonymous information can be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.