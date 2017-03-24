Police name Tauranga crash victim

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 10:50

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a crash on Welcome Bay Road in Kairua, Tauranga, on Wednesday 22 March.

He was 61-year-old Rodney Arthur John McDermott, of Tauranga.

The Police investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Police offer their sympathies to Mr McDermott’s friends and family.