Police name Tauranga crash victim

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a crash on Welcome Bay Road in Kairua, Tauranga, on Wednesday 22 March.
He was 61-year-old Rodney Arthur John McDermott, of Tauranga.
The Police investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
Police offer their sympathies to Mr McDermott’s friends and family.
