Man charged with multiple indecent acts in public

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 11:20

A 33 year-old man will appear in the Waitakere District Court next week, on multiple charges of doing indecent acts in a public place.

Over the past few weeks, Police had received a number of reports of a man approaching women who were walking around the area of the Henderson Creek cycleway.

The man had then been described as having exposed himself and on several occasions had committed an indecent act.

Waitakere CIB had been investigating and a number of enquiries were ongoing.

Increased patrols of the area were put in place as investigations continued.

Last night at around 7pm, a Senior Sergeant was on foot patrol in the area, when he came across two women who were on the phone to Police.

The women had been walking along the cycleway when a man rode past on a mountain bike without any pants on.

He is then alleged to have stopped at a park bench and performed an indecent act as the women walked past.

Multiple Police units flooded the area and Police found the man a short time later.

He was arrested and has been charged with the following;

-7 x Indecent Act in a public place

The man will appear in the Waitakere District Court next Tuesday.

"We know the community will be reassured that this man has been caught.

It's very frightening for anyone who is confronted with a situation like this.

Anyone who has experienced a similar situation at the Henderson Creek cycleway area over the past few weeks who perhaps hasn't reported this to Police yet is encouraged to do so" says Detective Senior Sergeant Roger Small, Waitakere Police.