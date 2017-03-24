Making children proud to be Great KIWI learners

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 11:33

Measuring children’s progress in New Zealand schools has just become a bit more distinctly and competitively KIWI.

For many years New Zealand school students have participated in the Australian mathematics, English and science competitions.

This year, the Centre for Evaluation and Monitoring at the University of Canterbury (UC) has launched the Great KIWI English, mathematics and science competitions for New Zealand primary, intermediate and secondary schools.

Dr John Boereboom, who is the Director of the Centre for Evaluation and Monitoring (CEM NZ) at UC’s College of Education, Health and Human Development has taken the initiative to offer a Kiwi alternative to the "Aussie" competitions.

"We’re thrilled to be able to offer the Great KIWI English, mathematics and science competitions at the primary, intermediate and secondary school levels in English, mathematics and science. The uptake has been very encouraging with thousands of students participating throughout the country. These online competitions are designed by New Zealand teachers for New Zealand students, based on the New Zealand curriculum."

All students will be awarded a certificate and top students will be presented with a prize sponsored by UC. The online competitions will be run in the last two weeks of Term Two at a time suitable to the school. Different classes or groups can participate in the competition at different times during this period to give schools flexibility in running the competition.

Centre for Evaluation and Monitoring (CEM)

The University of Canterbury’s Centre for Evaluation and Monitoring (CEM) was established in 1999 and provides high quality assessments and surveys for New Zealand schools. This provides schools with sound statistical data for evidence-based decision making, planning, goal-setting and reporting. The comprehensive on-line feedback can be used to guide improvements in achievement at the student, subject and school level. CEM assessments, surveys and data analysis are based on world leading educational research.