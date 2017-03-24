Sky Tower flashes red and white for Red Cross Annual Appeal

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 11:34

The Sky Tower will become a flashing red and white beacon in support of New Zealand Red Cross and the final weekend of its Annual Appeal in Auckland.

The Sky Tower will pulse red and white from 24 to 26 March.

The Sky Tower is New Zealand’s tallest man-made structure and the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, the Sky Tower is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SKYCITY lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

The Sky Tower lighting is best viewed, filmed or photographed 30 minutes after sunset.