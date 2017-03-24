Name release: Pedestrian who died after being hit by car in Tauranga

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 13:00

Police can now release the name of the pedestrian who died after being hit by a car on Vale Street, in Otumoetai, Tauranga, on Thursday 23 March, 2017.

He was 87-year-old Cyril Walter Jaggard, of Brookfield, Tauranga.

Police would like to thank members of the public and doctors from the Bureta Medical Centre for their assistance at the scene.

Our thoughts are with Mr Jaggard’s family and loved ones.