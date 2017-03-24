Toothless youth law won't stop gutless violent youth

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 13:10

"These young louts knew exactly what they were doing was wrong, they just don't care because they know the law won’t or can't touch them".

"When will the government wake up and realise the liberal experiment has been a disaster."

Jess McVicar

Sensible Sentencing Trust (SST) is outraged over the latest youth offending where a 71 year old grandfather was brutally beaten while trying to stop a group of youths from damaging a bus stop, leaving him bloodied and beaten.

SST Youth Advocate Jess McVicar says she is horrified, shocked and deeply disturbed by this attack "Here we have an innocent member of the public trying to do the right thing ending up being beaten continuously by some mongrel kids with estimated ages of between 12 and16."

"What it will take for the government to realise that they need to introduce a youth justice system to hold young louts accountable for their actions."

Jess says if it wasn't for a passer-by who scared the attackers off the elderly grandfather could have been killed.

"We have young thugs committing these heinous crimes because they know the law can’t touch them and you can bet your last dollar it will not have been their first offence".

Police have spoken to 4 youths who were involved and they have been referred to Youth Aid but Jess says that is the crux of the problem. "Here's the hidden truth behind this type of offending; being referred to Youth Aid means they will not be charged, they will not even go through Youth Court. They will likely have a family conference, which the victim gets an invite to, [whoop-dee-do] BUT the youths have to agree with their punishment before it can commence."

"These young mongrels [oops sorry children] need to be taught a lesson; they need to be taught respect. If they want to behave like thugs, they need to be treated like thugs and held accountable for their actions. The sad reality is under our current youth system they will be back on the street committing more crimes because they are not held accountable."

Jess says that youth crimes are getting more violent and more frequent yet Just Speak director Katie Bruce told her that the youth don’t know what they did was wrong because their frontal lobe is not fully developed.

"That is absolute rubbish and I note Just Speak are deafeningly silent when these crimes happen because it doesn’t fit their ideology."

Jess is calling on Katie Bruce and Julia Whaatapouri of Just Speak to explain these latest attacks and crimes and convince the New Zealand public that these young thugs didn’t know what they were doing."

"We want Just Speak to assure us that a family group conference will stop these young thugs reoffending."

"We say rather than a family group conference these kids need a good dose of ABCD - Accountability Boundaries Consequences and Discipline."

Good old fashioned ABCD worked for generations but the modern day nonsense being promoted by liberal groups such as Just Speak has seen the demise of common sense and now this is the result - youth robbing dairies with weapons, laughing at the police because they can't touch them, youth beating elderly senseless, stealing cars. When will it stop, when will they be held accountable."

"When will the government wake up and realise the liberal experiment has been a disaster."