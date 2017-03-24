Incident in Naenae, Lower Hutt

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 13:10

Just before 11am Police were called to a shop on Hillary Court, Naenae, Lower Hutt where it was reported a man had collapsed.

Emergency services immediately responded and CPR was performed on the man but unfortunately he has died at the scene.

Police are at the scene and are speaking to witnesses to gather information about what has happened, but at this stage the circumstances around the death are still unclear.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Police would like to reassure the public that no firearm was involved in this incident and they are seeking no else in relation to the events.