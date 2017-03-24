Unique Taranaki terminal recommended for New Plymouth Airport

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 13:42

A larger airport that shares our unique Taranaki story is being planned by New Plymouth District Council, to be funded by increased airport revenue. The original terminal was built in 1967 to cater for approximately 50,000 passengers per year and today’s passenger numbers are more like 420,000. This week, NPDC’s Audit and Risk Committee recommended that the terminal’s footprint be enlarged from 1,430m2 to 4,092m2, following talks with commercial tenants who are expecting an increase in passengers numbers in the years ahead. "After ongoing engagement and modelling, this larger terminal will meet commercial trends and will be paid for by increased airport revenue. It will be double the current size and also promote our cultural history, which has been developed with Puketapu Hapu as part of the Project Team," says NPDC Chief Financial Officer Alan Bird.The price of the larger terminal is estimated to be between $21.7 million and $28.7m. "The terminal redevelopment is a commercial project that will be paid for by the users of the airport through airline landing charges, tenant rents and car parking fees - no money will be coming from rates," says Mr Bird.An earlier and smaller design was costed at $19.3 million. This updated costing allows for potential building material cost increases during construction, the additional floor area and the inclusion of sustainability elements into the design.New Plymouth Airport is the fourth-busiest regional airport in the country and is the gateway to our region, supporting tourism and economic development. The new design came after in-depth passenger modelling as well as consultation with iwi, Puketapu Hapu, Air New Zealand, Jetstar, the Civil Aviation Authority and the owners of Airpresso café.The elected members of New Plymouth District Council will confirm this approach at a Council meeting on 4 April and then public consultation will take place, as part of the Annual Plan or 2017/18 budget process.