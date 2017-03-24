Time running out to have your say on Auckland's budget

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 13:59

Aucklanders are being urged to have their say on the council’s 2017/2018 budget before consultation closes next week.

The budget sets out $1.4 billion in investment across Auckland, and there are several topics the council is looking for feedback on before consultation closes at 4pm on 27 March.

These include:

Level of rates increases

Rating stability

Targeted rate on accommodation providers

allowing the use of targeted rates on new developments alongside existing growth charges to pay for new infrastructure

A living wage for council staff

Local board priorities.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says Aucklanders should take the opportunity to have their voices heard before the council makes its final decisions on the budget.

"This Annual Budget lays out some important proposals on how we find alternative funding options for our city that will have benefits for many years to come. I encourage Aucklanders to have your say so you too can help shape our city."

Aucklanders can have their say, find all consultation materials and dates of Have Your Say events online at shapeauckland.co.nz.

Consultation materials are also available in hard copy at libraries, service centres and local board offices.

In addition, Have Your Say events continue to take place across the region providing an opportunity to provide feedback in person.