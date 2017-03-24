'Hobson's Choice' for NZ Archaeology Week

Friday, 24 March, 2017 - 14:17

A public talk on the archaeology and history of New Zealand’s first capital will take place at Russell Museum on April 1 (2pm) as part of New Zealand Archaeology Week.

Heritage New Zealand’s Northland Regional Archaeologist, Dr James Robinson, will talk about the establishment of New Zealand’s earliest seat of Government in a presentation entitled Hobson’s Choice: The Story of New Zealand’s First Colonial Capital.

"The site of Okiato in the Bay of Islands was the home of New Zealand’s first capital from 1840 to 1841, and important in the establishment of early European settlement in New Zealand," says James.

"Archaeological information from past excavations and historical research has identified a number of structures in the area, including James Reddy Clendon’s house, a bonded store and other ancillary buildings at Okiato."

When purchased by the crown in 1840, Okiato already had a European history associated with James Clendon being there for at least 10 years establishing the place as a provisioning centre for whale ships, and where he acted as the Honorary United States Consul for the American whaling ships that had begun to dominate the whaling trade.

"All of this trading station was purchased by Governor Hobson as the administrative centre for his new capital," he says.

Today, the only visible remnant of the old capital is the well.

Hobson commissioned surveyor-general, Felton Matthew, to develop a town plan for what he envisioned would become Russell, the new seat of Government. His plan never reached fruition, however, and in 1842 Hobson moved the capital to Auckland. The name Russell was later extended to incorporate the whaling town of Kororareka - the Russell we know today.

Later that same year, the government house at Okiato and its offices were destroyed by fire - the final nail in the coffin for the settlement.

"Although it may seem that there isn’t much to see at Okiato today, archaeologically the site tells us a lot about this brief but intriguing part of New Zealand’s story," says James.

"This enables us to see this landscape through fresh eyes."

Don’t miss Hobson’s Choice: The Story of New Zealand’s First Colonial Capital - A free public talk by Dr James Robinson of Heritage New Zealand, Russell Museum, April 1, 2pm.

New Zealand Archaeology Week runs April 1-7.

Other New Zealand Archaeology Week events:

The Archaeology and History of Tawatawawhiti on the upper Hatea River, Whangarei. April 8. Walks start on the hour at noon and 1pm and last for 40 minutes. For more details on this and other Archaeology Week events visit - nzarchaeology.org/news-events/national-archaeology-week